West Texas A&M loses 18-5, look to Playoffs

By David Cesefske
Published: May. 1, 2022 at 8:06 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The regular season came to a close Sunday afternoon, unfortunately for WT they were on the losing end of an 18-5 loss.

St. Edwards jumped out to an early lead in the first on a Stacey Bailey single to right center with one out to drive in Turner Olson before Maddux Hoaglund induced an inning ending double play ball to keep it at 1-0. The Buffs would responded in the home half in a big way as Eric Ortiz connected on a two run shot to straightaway centerfield, Ortiz’s 11th big fly on the season. A couple batters later Nollan Koon doubled to right center brining in WIll Fuenning to make it 3-1 West Texas A&M at that point.

The Hilltopper’s would keep the bats hot in the 4th inning as Carlo Figueroa lifted a solo shot to left to start the inning followed later in the frame by an Olson two-run double down the line, Bailey singled up the middle to drive in another followed by a Guilio Monello two-run double to left which stretched the lead to 10-5 St. Edwards.

Maddux Hoaglund picked up the loss (4-1) for the Buffs, allowing eight runs (six earned) on nine hits with two walks and three strikeouts in his 3.0 innings of work. WT has clinched the second seed in next weekend’s Lone Star Conference Championship Opening Round as they will host the seventh seed in a best-of-three series beginning on Friday in Canyon.

1 woman has died after shooting in Texas Roadhouse parking lot, suspect in custody
