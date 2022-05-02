Who's Hiring?
TX Panhandle War Memorial to hold candlelight vigil for Ukraine

Ukraine Flag
Ukraine Flag(Yehor Milohrodskyi)
By KFDA DIGITAL
Published: May. 2, 2022 at 10:37 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - A candlelight vigil for the people of Ukraine will take place at the Texas Panhandle War Memorial on Wednesday.

The event will be 7:30 p.m. to 8:15 p.m. at the Veterans Memorial Park, 4111 S Georgia Street.

Eric Barry, local opera singer, will perform.

Karolina Exposito from Roosters Café will share about her recent trip to Poland to help Ukrainian refugees.

Finally, Glenda Moore, of Kind House Ukraine Bakery, will speak about her non-profit and have baked goods available for purchase. All donations go directly to help orphans and those in the war zone of Ukraine.

Guests are asked to bring cards of encouragement for the people of Ukraine, a candle to light and or a flashlight to use as the sun begins to set.

Chairs are limited, so you may want to bring a folding chair.

The Texas Panhandle War Memorial will host a candlelight vigil in support of the people of Ukraine, Wednesday May 4,...

Posted by Texas Panhandle War Memorial Center on Friday, April 29, 2022

