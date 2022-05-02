Texas Tech offering free MommyMeds app for current or expecting mothers

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The InfantRisk Center at Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center is offering a free three-month subscription to its MommyMeds app from May 1, to May 8, in honor of Mother’s Day.

The MommyMeds app is a health and safety for pregnant and breastfeeding women.

The app contains a database of more than 20,000 drugs and medications, and tells users what the drugs are used for, potential side effects and the drug safety.

The app is in English and Spanish and can be accessed on the App Store or Play Store.

The app is $3.99 for an annual subscription and requires iOS 9+ or Android 7.1+.

