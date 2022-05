ROOSEVELT COUNTY, N.M. (KFDA) - The Roosevelt County grass fire is now contained.

The Portales Fire Department says as of 4:15 p.m. the fire has been contained, Elida Volunteer Fire Department will have units remaining on scene for a while monitoring for hot spots and flare ups.

The fire was in the area of US 70 and South Roosevelt Road Z.

**Update** As of 4:15pm the fire has been contained. The incident commander will soon begin releasing units. Elida VFD... Posted by Portales Fire Department on Monday, May 2, 2022

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.