Public invited to ‘Older Americans Month Celebration’ talent show

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The public is invited a talent show for the Older Americans Month Celebration event on May 13 in Amarillo.

The Area Agency on Aging and community partners will host the celebration on Friday, May 13, at the Region 16 Education Conference Center, located at 5800 S. Bell St.

The theme for this year’s event is “age my way” and will start at 9:00 a.m. with the keynote speaker, Jerry Hodge.

Hodge will share his story and his autobiography.

After words from Hodge, the event will consist of break out sessions which include art, writing, exercise and gardening.

The celebration will end with the fourth Bi-Annual Talent Show.

Groups and individuals who are 60 years of age and older will show their talents, which include music, dancing, arts and crafts, and poetry and prose.

The event is free but registration is needed by Monday, May 9.

To register for the event, call the Area Agency on Aging at 806-331-2227 or email them at lhancock@theprpc.org

The Area Agency on Aging is hosting the Older Americans Month Celebration on May 13 (Area Agency on Aging)

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.