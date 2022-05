Panhandle sweeps UIL Region 1-2A track and field meet, State starts May 12

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Panhandle Panthers boys and girls program won the team title for the second straight year at the UIL Region 1-2A track and field meet held at West Texas A&M.

Panhandle senior Macklynn “Mackie” Land earned three gold medals on Saturday in the 400 meters, 200 meters and mile relay. The Texas Tech signee ran a personal best in the 200 in 23.87 and PR in the 400 in 54.98. The 2-time 400 meter State Champion (2019, 2021) is looking to defend her title.

”There’s been a lot of talk before the race that I’m not capable of running :54 and that I’ll never be able to break :54, but today I really just wanted to show out and show people that I can run :54 and that I can do it,” said Land. “Just coming out here and showing everybody that we are who we were last year and that we’re never going to back down.”

The UIL State Meet is set for Thursday, May 12-14 at Mike A. Myers Stadium in Austin.

UIL REGION 1-2A STATE QUALIFIERS

Boys

100 meters - 1st: Brayden Freeman. S-Fritch, 11.16

2nd: Jayden Slater, Boys Ranch, 11.42

200 meters - 1st: Brayden Freeman, S-Fritch, 22.38

2nd: Caden Peevey, Shamrock, 22.51

400 meters - 1st: Miguel Lopez, Bovina, 50.32

2nd: Jayden Slater, Boys Ranch, 50.33

110-meter hurdles - 3rd: Marc Ramirez, Wellington, 15:37 (Wildcard)

300-meter hurdles - 1st: Marc Ramirez, Wellington, 39.40

2nd: Closjer Williams, Shamrock, 40.52

400 meter relay - 1st: Panhandle (Caden Rocha, Wyatt Brookshire, Cooper Neil, Landyn Hack), 43.57

800 meter relay - 2nd: Panhandle (Cooper Neil, Wyatt Brookshire, Aiden Harris, Landyn Hack), 1:31.56

1600 meter relay - 1st: Panhandle (Cooper Neil, Landyn Hack, Landon Durst, Wyatt Brookshire), 3:26.12

High jump - 2nd: Luke Braden, Stratford, 6-4

Pole vault - 1st: Pratt McLain, Gruver, 14-6

2nd: Michael McCloy, Gruver, 13-6

Discus - 2nd: Bryce Braden, Stratford, 156-9

3rd: Landyn Hack, Panhandle, 155-0 (Wildcard)

Shot put - 2nd: Willy Olvera, Wellington, 49-3

Girls

100 meters - 2nd: Aletha Usanga, Boys Ranch, 12.74

200 meters - 1st: Mackie Land, Panhandle, 23.87

400 meters - 1st: Mackie Land, Panhandle, 54.98

2nd: Isabella Jaime, Farwell, 1:01.19

800 meters - 1st: Kyla Kane, Wellington, 2:20.46

1600 meters - 1st: Kyla Kane, Wellington, 5:27.19

3200 meter run - 1st: Lula Nolan, WT High, 12:29.98

100-meter hurdles - 2nd: Kami Drinnon, Vega, 15.23

3rd: Hadlee Gomez, Wellington, 15.60 (Wildcard)

300-meter hurdles - 1st: Brenna Butler, Gruver, 45.71

2nd: Hadlee Gomez, Wellington, 45.87

400 meter relay - 1st: Panhandle (Leah Land, Makennah Austin, Grace Sims, Avery Sides), 50.33

800 meter relay - 1st: Panhandle (Leah Land, Sydnee Adee, Grace Sims, Avery Sides), 1:45.66

1600 meter relay - 1st: Panhandle (Avery Sides, Sydney Adee, Leah Land, Mackie Land, 3:58.72

2nd: Gruver (Kimber Whitehead, Tyerin Aranda, Briana Martinez, Brenna Butler), 4:05.51

Pole vault - 1st: Candace Holland, Gruver, 10-0

Discus - 1st: Mia Gray, Sunray, 117-11

UIL REGION 1-5A STATE QUALIFIERS

Boys

200 meters - 1st: Tyreese Molden, Amarillo High, 21.25

1600 meters - 2nd: Isaac McGill, Amarillo High, 4:17.58

3200 meters - 1st: Isaac McGill, Amarillo High, 9:15.81

400 Relay - 2nd: Amarillo High (Xavier Landry, Tyreese Molden, Johnquarius Ervin, Jameson Garcia), 41.37

800 Relay - 1st: Amarillo High (Xavier Landry, Tyreese Molden, Johnquarius Ervin, Jameson Garcia), 1:26.15

Girls

800 meters - 1st: Cameron McConnell, Randall, 2:09.18

1600 meters - 1st: Cameron McConnell, Randall, 4:48.47

2nd: Ariyah Gomez, Randall, 5:16.44

3200 meters - 1st: Ariyah Gomez, Randall, 11:37.02

100 hurdles - 2nd: Alex Bettag, Randall, 15.17

UIL REGION 1-4A STATE QUALIFIERS

Boys

400 - 2nd: Oliver Ortiz, Dumas, 48.92

1600 relay - 1st: Dumas (Emmanuel Ibanez, Brayden Boggs-Rushing, Juan Romero, Oliver Ortiz), 3:19.04

Long jump - 1st: Jordan Lacy, Pampa, 22-6

Girls

800 - 1st: Abree Winfrey, Canyon, 2:15.65

1600 - 1st: Hannah Stuart, Canyon, 5:04.25

2nd: Avery Brown, Canyon, 5:14.82

3200 - 1st: Hannah Stuart, Canyon, 11:04.42

2nd: Avery Brown, Canyon, 11:26.67

300 hurdles - 1st: Abree Winfrey, Canyon, 45.13

1600 relay - 1st: Canyon (Thalia Solis, Whitney Willeford, Samara Ramirez, Abree Winfrey), 3:55.90

Long jump - 1st: Whitney Willeford, Canyon, 18-6

Pole vault - 1st: Kashlee Dickinson, Canyon, 13-6

Wheelchair shot put - Emma Searl, Pampa, 8-10 ¾

Wheelchair 100 - Emma Searl, Pampa, 35.25

Wheelchair 400 - Emma Searl, Pampa, 2:56.31

UIL REGION 1-3A STATE QUALIFIERS

Boys

100 meters - 1st: Brenen Thompson, Spearman, 10.29

200 meters - 1st: Brenen Thompson, Spearman, 21.00

400 meters - 1st: Daniel Sianez, Muleshoe, 49.40

1600 meters - 2nd: Crawford Kiser, River Road, 4:24.95

3200 meters - 1st: Crawford Kiser, River Road, 9:50.48

110-meter hurdles - 1st: Jeb Garnett, Spearman, 14.93

1600 meter relay - 2nd: Childress (Creek Churchill, Lamont Nickelberry, Jacob Daniel, Mark Willis), 3:23.44

3rd: Canadian (Aiden Dickinson, Easton Galla, Trace Mitchell, Angel Hernandez), 3:23.57 (Wildcard)

Pole vault - 1st: Eric Grassel, Bushland, 16-3

Girls

100 meters - 1st: Jessie Fowler, Bushland, 12.45

2nd: Samantha Krehbiel, Canadian, 12.47

400 meters - 2nd: Ellie Frye, Bushland, 57.94

800 meters - 1st: Braylen Lusby, Spearman, 2:18.95

1600 meters - 3rd: Konnar McClendon, Canadian 5:26.47 (Wildcard)

300-meter hurdles - 2nd: Braylen Lusby, Spearman, 46.33

400 meter relay - 1st: Childress (Jaycee Perez, Chloe Churchill, Kate Taylor, Brandi Weeks), 49.24

2nd: Bushland (Ellie Frye, Kenley King, Bayleigh Eason, Jesse Fowler), 49.77

800 meter relay - 1st: Childress (Brandi Weeks, Clarissa Gamboa, Kate Taylor, Chloe Carroll), 1:44.31

1600 meter relay - 2nd: Bushland (Joscelin Watson, Kenley King, Sloane Haile, Ellie Frye), 4:02.62

Shot put - 1st: Jillian Howell, Bushland, 42-4 1/4

2nd: Mattie Boyd, Canadian, 40-2 1/4

UIL REGION 1-1A STATE QUALIFIERS

Boys

100 Meters - 1st: Braxton Ethridge, Springlake-Earth, 11.22

200 Meters - 1st: Parker Hartman, Valley, 23.34

400 Meters - 2nd: Blake Beard, Valley, 51.19

3rd: Trace Goodman, Springlake-Earth, 51.45 (Wildcard)

800 Meters - 2nd: Trace Goodman, Springlake-Earth, 2.01.73

1600 Meters - 2nd: Adrian Rosales, Booker, 4.50.26

3200 Meters - 3rd: Adrian Rosales, Booker, 10.32.48 (Wildcard)

110 Hurdles - 1st: Braxton Ethridge, Springlake-Earth, 14.72

300 Hurdles - 1st: Braxton Ethridge, Springlake-Earth, 39.63

3rd: Sawyer Francis, Silverton, 40.59 (Wildcard)

400 Meter Relay - 1st: Valley, 43.35

800 Meter Relay - 1st: Valley, 1.29.28

1600 Meter Relay - 3rd: Happy, 3.32.31 (Wildcard)

Long Jump - 1st: Dustin Bryant, Wildorado, 22-10 1/4

3rd: Adrian Valdes, Valley, 21-5 1/2 (Wildcard)

Triple Jump - 1st: Dustin Bryant, Wildorado, 44-4

High Jump - 1st: Damon Kuehler, Groom, 6-0

2nd: Haiden Thompson, Miami, 6-0

Discus - 1st: Ethan Gregory, Follett, 134-7

2nd: Gunnar Bowles, Valley, 134-2

Girls

100 Meters - 1st: Anna Hudson, Miami, 12.62

2nd: Caroline Myrick, Nazareth, 12.81

200 Meters - 1st: Anna Hudson, Miami, 25.82

2nd: Caroline Myrick, Nazareth, 26.30

400 Meters - 2nd: Taytum Goodman, Springlake-Earth, 59.48

3rd: Emily Berry, Happy, 1.00.09 (Wildcard)

800 Meters - 1st: Taytum Goodman, Springlake-Earth, 2.19.39

3rd: Bailee Baggerman, Happy, 2.27.80 (Wildcard)

1600 Meters - 1st: Taytum Goodman, Springlake-Earth, 5.25.50

110 Hurdles - 1st: Makenna Byrd, Wildorado, 16.08

300 Hurdles - 3rd: Giselle Esparza, Wildorado, 49.02 (Wildcard)

400 Meter Relay - 1st: Hart, 51.39

2nd: Miami, 51.74

3rd: Valley, 51.95 (Wildcard)

800 Meter Relay - 1st: Valley, 1.48.47

2nd: Hart, 1.48.59

1600 Meter Relay - 2nd: Happy 4.17.86

Long Jump - 1st: Brenna Francis, Silverton, 17-3 1/2

2nd: Caroline Myrick, Nazareth, 16-6 1/4

Triple Jump - 1st: Brenna Francis, Silverton, 34-3

High Jump - 1st: Mercedes Hartwig, Miami, 5-4

Pole Vault - 2nd: Makenna Byrd, Wildorado, 9-9

Discus - 2nd: Elizabeth Gorecki, Miami, 98-4

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.