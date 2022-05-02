Man dead after pursuit leading to officer involved shooting in Texas County
TEXAS COUNTY, Okla. (KFDA) - The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation received a request from the Texas County Sheriff’s Office to investigate an officer-involved-shooting in the county last night.
According to officials, on May 1, at around 7:12 p.m. the Hooker Police Department attempted to make a traffic stop which led to a short pursuit that ended at the intersection of Jefferson Street and Panhandle Street.
47-year-old Scott Osborn got out of the vehicle with an armed gun, and a standoff began, lasting around three hours.
The release says, the officers tried to negotiate with Osborn, but he would not comply with instructions to put the weapon down.
After some time, Osborn pointed his weapon at the officers and shots were fired.
He was transported to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.
The Hooker Police Department, Texas County Sheriff’s Office, District One District Attorney’s Task Force and Goodwell Police Department were all on the scene.
The investigation is ongoing.
