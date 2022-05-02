Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Healthcare Heroes
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2022
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Go Local
Advertisement

At least 20 horses killed in Kentucky barn fire

At least 20 horses dead in Scott Co. barn fire
By Emily Van de Riet and Jeremy Tombs
Published: May. 2, 2022 at 12:55 PM CDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SCOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT/Gray News) – At least 20 horses were killed in a Kentucky barn fire over the weekend.

Firefighters confirmed that a barn at Brannon Stables in Scott County – just north of Lexington – caught fire early Sunday morning.

Crews said the barn was completely burned to the ground by the time they arrived. All the horses inside the barn died.

Officials said they are still investigating what caused the fire.

As friends and riders from the farm pour in their support, a GoFundMe has already raised more than $61,000 as of Monday afternoon, with all donations set to help Brannon Stables in their rebuilding efforts.

Copyright 2022 WKYT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

1 woman has died after shooting in Texas Roadhouse parking lot, suspect in custody
1 woman has died after shooting in Texas Roadhouse parking lot, suspect in custody
Amarillo police investigating armed robbery of gas station
The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation received a request from the Texas County Sheriff’s...
Man dead after pursuit leading to officer involved shooting in Texas County
Amarillo Crime Stoppers is asking for help identifying a suspect who assaulted a store clerk.
Amarillo Crime Stoppers looking for assault suspect
Brandy Dowdy, the owner of the dogs, was arrested for manslaughter and dangerous dog law....
Woman killed by pack of dogs while investigating dog attack

Latest News

More than 100 people — including elderly women and mothers with small children — left...
Ukrainians: Russians storming Mariupol steel plant
An Atlanta couple says when thieves robbed them in Oakland, California, they took about $40,000...
Couple robbed of $40,000 at gunpoint while visiting California
A loose gun was handled by a 9-year-old when it went off and hit a 4-year-old, the sheriff's...
Deputies: 4-year-old shot by 9-year-old accidentally
Human remains were found in a barrel at Lake Mead.
Body found inside barrel at a Las Vegas lake may have been there for decades
An Atlanta couple says when thieves robbed them in Oakland, California, they took about $40,000...
Thieves steal $40,000 worth of merchandise from couple in California