‘It came in quick’: Bushland residents assess property damages from Sunday’s severe thunderstorm

BUSHLAND, Texas (KFDA) - Bushland residents are recovering after the severe thunderstorm that passed through Sunday evening.

Some of the results of the damages are broken windows, vehicle damages and roofs of homes from the hail.

The Maintenance Director of Bushland ISD reported minor roof hail damage and broken windows throughout the Bushland Middle School campus.

“Bushland Middle School did receive minimal damage from the storm yesterday. It came in quick and it was gone quick, when we got here this morning we just assessed damage to skylights and south facing windows. Our maintenance team is already on it, they were actually assessing last night and repairing first thing this morning,” said Jessica Garrett, Bushland Middle School principal.

Bushland Middle School is operating as normal, and Principal Garrett say’s she’s grateful the storm didn’t happen on a school day.

