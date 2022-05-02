Who's Hiring?
Early voting locations available for Amarillo ISD ballot

By Tamlyn Cochran
Published: May. 2, 2022 at 5:05 PM CDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Tomorrow is the last day for early voting to cast votes for the two State Constitutional Amendments and four Bond Proposals from the Amarillo Independent School District on the ballot.

The amendments deal with reducing property taxes, and bonds that total $286-million for renovations.

Potter County sites are open 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. and the Santa-Fe Building ticket office is open 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Early voting locations:

  • Randall County Election Administration Office - 1604 5th Ave Canyon, April 25-29, 2022 (Monday to Friday) 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. May 2 and May 3 (Monday and Tuesday) 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.
  • Randall County Annex 4320 S. Western Amarillo, April 25-29 (Monday to Friday) 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. May 2 and May 3(Monday and Tuesday) 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.
  • Southwest Branch Library 6801 W. 45th Ave Amarillo, April 25-29, (Monday to Friday) 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. May 2 and May 3 (Monday and Tuesday) 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
  • Comanche Trail Church of Christ 2700 E. 34th Amarillo, April 25-29, (Monday to Friday) 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. May 2 and May 3 (Monday and Tuesday) 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
  • Randall County Justice Center 2309 Russell Long Blvd Canyon, April 25-29, (Monday to Friday) 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. May 2 and May 3 (Monday and Tuesday) 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

