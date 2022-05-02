Drying out

After a very active Sunday evening, the last of the storms are working their way east out of our area, leaving moist air in it’s wake. Rain totals varied across the area, with higher totals being in the 3-5″ range with others seeing nothing. For Monday, expect winds to turn westerly, which will unfortunately scour what moisture there is out of the region, drying us out, and prompting fire danger concerns where it didn’t rain. Temperatures will be slightly above normal, with highs in the 80s, with a sharp cooldown with a cold front tonight, that could drop lows below freezing for areas up north.

