Doppler Dave Tracks Cold Air Tonight

By Dave Oliver
Published: May. 2, 2022 at 5:34 PM CDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
A cold front will bring breezy north winds and falling temperatures tonight. Lows could dip into the low 30s in the NW where a Freeze Warning has been issued. A Frost Advisory has been issued for Amarillo and the NW half of the area where lows are expected in the mid to upper 30s. After a chilly start, tomorrow will turn our mild with highs in the low 70s. Thunderstorm chances may return to the eastern part of the area by Wednesday.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.

