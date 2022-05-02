Doppler Dave Tracks Cold Air Tonight

A cold front will bring breezy north winds and falling temperatures tonight. Lows could dip into the low 30s in the NW where a Freeze Warning has been issued. A Frost Advisory has been issued for Amarillo and the NW half of the area where lows are expected in the mid to upper 30s. After a chilly start, tomorrow will turn our mild with highs in the low 70s. Thunderstorm chances may return to the eastern part of the area by Wednesday.

