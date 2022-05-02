Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Healthcare Heroes
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2022
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Go Local
Advertisement

City of Canyon taxable property valued over $1 billion

By Kevin Welch
Published: May. 2, 2022 at 4:57 PM CDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CANYON, Texas (KFDA) - A certified estimate of taxable property value for the city of Canyon shows that value has passed $1 billion.

The Potter Randall Appraisal District issued the finding last week and city council members discussed the report today.

The total is $1,025,000,000 but the district said that could change as appeals are heard.

The district estimates the value of new taxable property is $30 million.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

1 woman has died after shooting in Texas Roadhouse parking lot, suspect in custody
1 woman has died after shooting in Texas Roadhouse parking lot, suspect in custody
Amarillo police investigating armed robbery of gas station
The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation received a request from the Texas County Sheriff’s...
Man dead after pursuit leading to officer involved shooting in Texas County
Amarillo Crime Stoppers is asking for help identifying a suspect who assaulted a store clerk.
Amarillo Crime Stoppers looking for assault suspect
Brandy Dowdy, the owner of the dogs, was arrested for manslaughter and dangerous dog law....
Woman killed by pack of dogs while investigating dog attack

Latest News

Chilly Tuesday Morning
Multiple agencies are responding to a large grass fire in Roosevelt County.
Roosevelt County grass fire now contained
The Texas Education Agency is making moves to help public school districts across the state,...
Canyon ISD receives guidance from Texas Education Agency for removing books from libraries
Severe thunderstorm damage in Bushland.
‘It came in quick’: Bushland residents assess property damages from Sunday’s severe thunderstorm
The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation received a request from the Texas County Sheriff’s...
Man dead after pursuit leading to officer involved shooting in Texas County