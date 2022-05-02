City of Canyon taxable property valued over $1 billion
Published: May. 2, 2022 at 4:57 PM CDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
CANYON, Texas (KFDA) - A certified estimate of taxable property value for the city of Canyon shows that value has passed $1 billion.
The Potter Randall Appraisal District issued the finding last week and city council members discussed the report today.
The total is $1,025,000,000 but the district said that could change as appeals are heard.
The district estimates the value of new taxable property is $30 million.
Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.