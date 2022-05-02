City of Canyon taxable property valued over $1 billion

CANYON, Texas (KFDA) - A certified estimate of taxable property value for the city of Canyon shows that value has passed $1 billion.

The Potter Randall Appraisal District issued the finding last week and city council members discussed the report today.

The total is $1,025,000,000 but the district said that could change as appeals are heard.

The district estimates the value of new taxable property is $30 million.

