Canyon ISD receives guidance from Texas Education Agency for removing books from libraries

CANYON, Texas (KFDA) - The Texas Education Agency is making moves to help public school districts across the state, like Canyon ISD by releasing statewide standards for removing and preventing ‘obscene content.’

CISD says before this guidance it followed school board and board of education policy, along with the First Amendment.

In the past, schools could not remove books from libraries due to the fact, they may or may not agree with the content, however with this new guidance from TEA, it will allow parents and others to have a role in the selection of books.

“We’ll be able to form committees and really looking at future purchases, engage our community, engage our parents in the purchasing process and looking at the titles that we’re potentially going to purchase just to make sure again, that everything that we do, and everything that we seek for our library materials and our students is is at a high level,” said Cameron Rosser, assistant superintendent, curriculum and instruction, CISD.

The district presented this policy to the school board recently and received positive feedback.

It plans to have everything complete and adopted before school starts in August.

