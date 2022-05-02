Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Healthcare Heroes
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2022
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Go Local
Advertisement

Bell Boeing awarded $302 million contract for four Ospreys

(Bell Helicopter Textron Amarillo)
By Vanessa Garcia
Published: May. 2, 2022 at 1:53 PM CDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Bell Boeing will receive a $302 million contract this year to fund four MV-22B Ospreys for the U.S. Marine Corps.

With the contract comes about 12 percent of work in Amarillo, 30 percent of work in Fort Worth, 1 percent of work in McKinney, 3 percent of work in Red Oak, 2 percent of work in Park City, Utah, 15 percent of work in Ridley Park, Pennsylvania, 1 percent of work in Endicott, New York and about 4 percent of work outside of the U.S.

The work is expected to be completed in November 2025.

The money is from the Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent, River, Maryland and will be given to Bell this year.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

1 woman has died after shooting in Texas Roadhouse parking lot, suspect in custody
1 woman has died after shooting in Texas Roadhouse parking lot, suspect in custody
Amarillo police investigating armed robbery of gas station
The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation received a request from the Texas County Sheriff’s...
Man dead after pursuit leading to officer involved shooting in Texas County
Amarillo Crime Stoppers is asking for help identifying a suspect who assaulted a store clerk.
Amarillo Crime Stoppers looking for assault suspect
Brandy Dowdy, the owner of the dogs, was arrested for manslaughter and dangerous dog law....
Woman killed by pack of dogs while investigating dog attack

Latest News

Chilly Tuesday Morning
Multiple agencies are responding to a large grass fire in Roosevelt County.
Roosevelt County grass fire now contained
The Texas Education Agency is making moves to help public school districts across the state,...
Canyon ISD receives guidance from Texas Education Agency for removing books from libraries
Severe thunderstorm damage in Bushland.
‘It came in quick’: Bushland residents assess property damages from Sunday’s severe thunderstorm
The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation received a request from the Texas County Sheriff’s...
Man dead after pursuit leading to officer involved shooting in Texas County