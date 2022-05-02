Amarillo police investigating armed robbery of gas station

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo police are investigating an armed robbery that took place at a gas station this morning.

Officers were called at 7:11 a.m. to a gas station near Western Street and Interstate 40.

Witnesses said a man entered the store, went behind the checkout counter and pointed a gun at the clerk.

The suspect grabbed items behind the counter before fleeing the store.

No injuries were reported.

APD said the suspect is described as a man wearing a ball cap with a red bill, black hooded sweatshirt, black mask, black pants and black shoes.

Those with information on his location are asked to call Amarillo Crime Stoppers at 806-374-4400.

