Amarillo Crime Stoppers looking for assault suspect

Amarillo Crime Stoppers is asking for help identifying a suspect who assaulted a store clerk.
Amarillo Crime Stoppers is asking for help identifying a suspect who assaulted a store clerk.(Amarillo Crime Stoppers)
By Kaitlin Johnson
Published: May. 2, 2022 at 11:12 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo Crime Stoppers is asking for help identifying a suspect who assaulted a store clerk.

On April 15, officials say this man assaulted a store clerk at a convenience store near East Amarillo Boulevard and North Mirror Street.

The man was seen leaving the store in a maroon Jeep Commander.

If you know who this is, call Amarillo Crime Stoppers at (806) 374-4400 or submit a tip online.

If your information leads to his arrest, you could receive a reward of up to $1,000.

Amarillo Crime Stoppers - Do You Know Me? - Assault Suspect Amarillo Crime Stoppers is asking for the public's help...

Posted by Amarillo Crime Stoppers on Monday, May 2, 2022

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.

