Amarillo Crime Stoppers looking for assault suspect

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo Crime Stoppers is asking for help identifying a suspect who assaulted a store clerk.

On April 15, officials say this man assaulted a store clerk at a convenience store near East Amarillo Boulevard and North Mirror Street.

The man was seen leaving the store in a maroon Jeep Commander.

If you know who this is, call Amarillo Crime Stoppers at (806) 374-4400 or submit a tip online.

If your information leads to his arrest, you could receive a reward of up to $1,000.

