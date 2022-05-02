Amarillo Crime Stoppers looking for assault suspect
Published: May. 2, 2022 at 11:12 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo Crime Stoppers is asking for help identifying a suspect who assaulted a store clerk.
On April 15, officials say this man assaulted a store clerk at a convenience store near East Amarillo Boulevard and North Mirror Street.
The man was seen leaving the store in a maroon Jeep Commander.
If you know who this is, call Amarillo Crime Stoppers at (806) 374-4400 or submit a tip online.
If your information leads to his arrest, you could receive a reward of up to $1,000.
