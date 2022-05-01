Who's Hiring?
WATCH: Angelina Jolie visits children at boarding school in Ukraine

Hollywood actress and UNHCR Goodwill Ambassador Angelina Jolie visits a boarding school and a medical institution in Lviv, Ukraine. (SOURCE: Maksym Kozytskyy)
By CNN
Published: May. 1, 2022 at 1:09 PM CDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
(CNN) – Hollywood actress and United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees Special Envoy Angelina Jolie visited children at a medical institution and a boarding school in Lviv, Ukraine.

Jolie visited a medical institution, where she met with children who suffered from a missile strike by the Russian military on the Kramatorsk train station.

She said she was very moved by their stories. One girl was even able to tell Jolie about her dream privately.

The Envoy also visited a boarding school, where she talked and took photos with students. She promised she would come again.

She also took the time to talk to volunteers who provide medical and psychological assistance at the Main Railway Station in Lviv and thanked them for their work.

She talked to people who managed to leave the zones of active hostilities and listened to the stories of evacuees who said that Russia had lost everything due to “terrorist acts.”

UNHCR’s Head of Global Communications Joung-ah Ghedini-Williams told CNN Saturday that “Angelina Jolie is traveling to the region in her personal capacity and UNHCR has no involvement in this visit.”

Jolie represented the UNHCR as a Goodwill Ambassador from 2001-2012. She took on an expanded role as a special envoy to the UN in April of 2012.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

