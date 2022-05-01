Sandie’s lose 6-2 in Game two, win Game three 12-7 to move on

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Sandie’s coming off an 8-4 win yesterday taking on Lubbock Coronado in game two with Tessa Guzman on the mound.

The Sandie’s did strike first however in the bottom of the third as Amelia Tietz slashed a hit down the first baseline for a leadoff double. Lindsey Elizondo would hit a chopper to 2nd base and a bobble by the second baseman would allow Tietz to come around to score to make it 1-0 Amarillo.

But the Mustangs would come back to take game two with a final of 6-1 with a late rally setting up a third and final deciding game three which would go down to the wire as the Sandie’s and Mustangs would go into extras with Amarillo winning in 11 innings 12-7.

The Amarillo Sandie’s now await their second round opponent after being crowned District-5A Champions.

