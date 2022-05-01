Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Healthcare Heroes
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2022
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Go Local
Advertisement

Sandie’s lose 6-2 in Game two, win Game three 12-7 to move on

Amarillo 5A-District Champions
Sandie's Advance in Playoffs
Sandie's Advance in Playoffs(KFDA)
By David Cesefske
Published: Apr. 30, 2022 at 7:38 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Sandie’s coming off an 8-4 win yesterday taking on Lubbock Coronado in game two with Tessa Guzman on the mound.

The Sandie’s did strike first however in the bottom of the third as Amelia Tietz slashed a hit down the first baseline for a leadoff double. Lindsey Elizondo would hit a chopper to 2nd base and a bobble by the second baseman would allow Tietz to come around to score to make it 1-0 Amarillo.

But the Mustangs would come back to take game two with a final of 6-1 with a late rally setting up a third and final deciding game three which would go down to the wire as the Sandie’s and Mustangs would go into extras with Amarillo winning in 11 innings 12-7.

The Amarillo Sandie’s now await their second round opponent after being crowned District-5A Champions.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The scene in Armstrong County near Washburn
1 dead, 1 injured in crash on US 287 near Claude
Police seek suspect in Texas Roadhouse parking lot shooting
Police seek suspect in Texas Roadhouse parking lot shooting
FIRST ALERT: Severe thunderstorms Sunday
FIRST ALERT: Possible severe thunderstorms Sunday
Anthony Luis Delacruz
Wanted Amarillo man for charges of injury to a child found in Wisconsin
DPS are investigating a crash resulting five people dead, including a 4-year-old in Armstrong...
4-year-old boy including 4 people dead after crash in Armstrong County

Latest News

Day one of the UIL 2A Track and Field Region 1 Meet ended with the running finals set for...
Stratford’s Luke Braden clears 6′4″ advancing to UIL 2A State
The Canyon Lady Eagles and Randall Lady Raiders are moving on the the second round of playoffs...
Canyon and Randall win Bi-District titles, Lady Sandies lead series over Coronado
Day one of the UIL 2A Track and Field Region 1 Meet ended with the running finals set for...
VIDEO: Stratford's Luke Braden clears 6'4" advancing to UIL 2A State
VIDEO: Canyon and Randall win Bi-District titles, Lady Sandies lead series over Coronado