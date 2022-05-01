Who's Hiring?
ALL CLEAR: Storms moving out

First Alert ALL CLEAR
First Alert ALL CLEAR
By Dave Oliver and Shelden Breshears
Published: Apr. 29, 2022 at 2:01 PM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - After an active day in the Texas panhandle, seeing thunderstorms provide damaging winds, large hail and a tornado warning, all storm systems are moving out of the area.

This will be the last update to this First Alert weather story, stay tuned for continuing coverage on damage and other impacts felt from this event. In terms of totals, Amarillo’s final rain measurement was 0.07″, however, areas to the north may have received several inches.

Radar estimated rain totals from May 1, 2022
Radar estimated rain totals from May 1, 2022(KFDA)

