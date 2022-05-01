ALL CLEAR: Storms moving out

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - After an active day in the Texas panhandle, seeing thunderstorms provide damaging winds, large hail and a tornado warning, all storm systems are moving out of the area.

This will be the last update to this First Alert weather story, stay tuned for continuing coverage on damage and other impacts felt from this event. In terms of totals, Amarillo’s final rain measurement was 0.07″, however, areas to the north may have received several inches.

Radar estimated rain totals from May 1, 2022 (KFDA)

