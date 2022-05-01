1 woman has died after shooting in Texas Roadhouse parking lot, suspect in custody

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - UPDATE: One woman is dead after a shooting in the Texas Roadhouse parking lot. The suspect, Mario Rodriquez, was located and taken into custody.

Marisela Mendoza has died from injuries as a result of the shooting Saturday night in the Texas Roadhouse parking lot.

On Saturday, around 8:27 p.m., Amarillo Police were sent to the 2800 block of I-40 West in the parking lot of Texas Roadhouse on shots fired. When they arrived, they found a female victim, Marisela Mendoza, 23, with gunshot wounds. She was transported to an area hospital where she later died as a result of her injuries. Next of kin for the victim has been notified.

Homicide detectives and patrol officers interviewed witnesses at the scene. They learned the suspect and victim were in a relationship and were not residents of Amarillo. They had traveled here separately and gotten into an argument in the parking lot, which led to the suspect shooting the victim and leaving the scene in a gray car.

Once the identity of the suspect was established, an Amber alert and regional broadcasts were issued. A Murder warrant was obtained on the suspect, Mario Rodriquez, 30.

He was located in Hereford, arrested and booked in jail in Hereford.

This case is still under investigation by the Amarillo Police Homicide Unit.

DISCONTINUED AMBER ALERT for Ariaen and Adalynn Rodriquez from Amarillo, TX, on 05/01/2022, Oklahoma plate LVV-168 pic.twitter.com/TgDd3qSlS2 — Texas Alerts (@TX_Alerts) May 1, 2022

Source: Amarillo Police Department

