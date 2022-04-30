Stratford’s Luke Braden clears 6′4″ advancing to UIL 2A State

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Day one of the UIL 2A Track and Field Region 1 Meet ended with the running finals set for Saturday and a few field event finals, including boys high jump.

Stratford junior Luke Braden cleared a personal best 6 feet 4 inches, which is exactly his height, to finish second. Coleman’s Devinar Roberson won gold with a jump of 6 feet 9 inches, a personal record for Roberson as well.

This will be Braden’s first year to advance to State in track and field. He is excited to represent Stratford and advance with a personal best.

”It’s awesome. It’s just coming out here you’ve got to let all of the nerves go. Just relax, jump as smooth as you can and then you never know when it’s all just going to work out and you’re going to PR,” said Braden. “Last year I made it to Regionals, but I got hurt before I could high jump so it’s really good like getting to come and kind of redeem myself.”

The UIL 2A State Track and Field Meet is set for Friday, May 13 starting at 9 a.m. in Austin. For more results click here on Athletics.net.

