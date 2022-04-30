Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Healthcare Heroes
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2022
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Go Local
Advertisement

Stratford’s Luke Braden clears 6′4″ advancing to UIL 2A State

By Larissa Liska
Published: Apr. 30, 2022 at 12:09 AM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Day one of the UIL 2A Track and Field Region 1 Meet ended with the running finals set for Saturday and a few field event finals, including boys high jump.

Stratford junior Luke Braden cleared a personal best 6 feet 4 inches, which is exactly his height, to finish second. Coleman’s Devinar Roberson won gold with a jump of 6 feet 9 inches, a personal record for Roberson as well.

This will be Braden’s first year to advance to State in track and field. He is excited to represent Stratford and advance with a personal best.

”It’s awesome. It’s just coming out here you’ve got to let all of the nerves go. Just relax, jump as smooth as you can and then you never know when it’s all just going to work out and you’re going to PR,” said Braden. “Last year I made it to Regionals, but I got hurt before I could high jump so it’s really good like getting to come and kind of redeem myself.”

The UIL 2A State Track and Field Meet is set for Friday, May 13 starting at 9 a.m. in Austin. For more results click here on Athletics.net.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The scene in Armstrong County near Washburn
1 dead, 1 injured in crash on US 287 near Claude
Anthony Luis Delacruz
Wanted Amarillo man for charges of injury to a child found in Wisconsin
FIRST ALERT: Severe thunderstorms Sunday
FIRST ALERT: Possible severe thunderstorms Sunday
DPS are investigating a crash resulting five people dead, including a 4-year-old in Armstrong...
4-year-old boy including 4 people dead after crash in Armstrong County
Katie Quackenbush
Former Amarillo woman found guilty of reckless endangerment in case of shooting Nashville man

Latest News

The Canyon Lady Eagles and Randall Lady Raiders are moving on the the second round of playoffs...
Canyon and Randall win Bi-District titles, Lady Sandies lead series over Coronado
Day one of the UIL 2A Track and Field Region 1 Meet ended with the running finals set for...
VIDEO: Stratford's Luke Braden clears 6'4" advancing to UIL 2A State
VIDEO: Canyon and Randall win Bi-District titles, Lady Sandies lead series over Coronado
The Randall Lady Raiders win a close game one victory over Lubbock Cooper 9-6 in their...
Bi-District softball: Randall wins game one against LBK Cooper, Sunray shuts out first round victory