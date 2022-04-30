Setting the Stage

The rest of Saturday is looking quiet, and thankfully calm, however a shake up is coming for Sunday.

Tonight, expect winds to begin to turn out of the southeast, and pick up in speed as we go into Sunday morning, this will boost our dew points into the 50s and 60s, then, if all goes well, a low pressure will sweep through for the afternoon and fire off some showers and severe thunderstorms.

Right now, all threats look to be in play, such as large hail, damaging winds, as well as tornadoes.

Daytime highs for Sunday will climb into the 80s.

We strongly recommend people to make it a point to stay informed over the weekend as elements come together.

