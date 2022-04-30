Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Healthcare Heroes
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2022
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Go Local
Advertisement

Setting the Stage

By Shelden Breshears
Published: Apr. 30, 2022 at 5:25 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

The rest of Saturday is looking quiet, and thankfully calm, however a shake up is coming for Sunday.

Tonight, expect winds to begin to turn out of the southeast, and pick up in speed as we go into Sunday morning, this will boost our dew points into the 50s and 60s, then, if all goes well, a low pressure will sweep through for the afternoon and fire off some showers and severe thunderstorms.

Right now, all threats look to be in play, such as large hail, damaging winds, as well as tornadoes.

Daytime highs for Sunday will climb into the 80s.

We strongly recommend people to make it a point to stay informed over the weekend as elements come together.

We will be providing updates on television, Facebook, our website, and phone app to help you stay informed and make appropriate plans.

The First Alert Weather Team will be providing frequent updates on the timing, magnitude, and impact associated with this storm so stay tuned for further updates.

Get weather coverage all year long on the NewsChannel 10 Weather App. You can download that here.

You can also watch NewsChannel 10 live on Roku, Amazon Fire and Apple TV 24/7.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The scene in Armstrong County near Washburn
1 dead, 1 injured in crash on US 287 near Claude
Police seek suspect in Texas Roadhouse parking lot shooting
Police seek suspect in Texas Roadhouse parking lot shooting
FIRST ALERT: Severe thunderstorms Sunday
FIRST ALERT: Possible severe thunderstorms Sunday
Anthony Luis Delacruz
Wanted Amarillo man for charges of injury to a child found in Wisconsin
DPS are investigating a crash resulting five people dead, including a 4-year-old in Armstrong...
4-year-old boy including 4 people dead after crash in Armstrong County

Latest News

Shelden's Forecast
Weekend Outlook with Shelden 4/30
FIRST ALERT: Severe thunderstorms Sunday
FIRST ALERT: Possible severe thunderstorms Sunday
VIDEO: Doppler Dave shares some ‘Good News’ for one of our Newschannel 10 First Alert Weather...
50/50 Weekend
Shelden Web Graphic
Quiet Start, Stormy Finish?