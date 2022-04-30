City of Amarillo crews respond to wastewater spill at Hollywood Road

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The City of Amarillo crews have responded to a wastewater spill at the Hollywood Road Wastewater Reclamation Facility.

The spill is contained to city property and is being disinfected by city crews.

The spill is contained less than a quarter of a mile east of the Hollywood Road WRF.

Once the spill has stopped, city crews will remove the wastewater from the impacted area and process it back through the treatment plant.

The quantity of the spill is unknown at this time.

The release says the spill poses no threat to nearby water wells or water sources.

