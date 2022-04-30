Canyon and Randall win Bi-District titles, Lady Sandies lead series over Coronado
CANYON, Texas (KFDA) - The Canyon Lady Eagles and Randall Lady Raiders are moving on the the second round of playoffs after winning their Bi-District Championships. Both Canyon ISD battled to the third game unable to get the two-game sweep.
BI-DISTRICT SCORES
5A
GAME 2: Randall 9, Lubbock Cooper 10, GAME 3: Randall 9, Lubbock Cooper 7 (Bi-District Champions)
GAME 1: Amarillo High 8, Lubbock Coronado 4 (Game 2: Noon, Saturday at Lady Sandies Softball Complex, Game 3: 30 minutes following Game 2, if necessary)
4A
GAME 2: Levelland 2, Canyon 6, GAME 3: Levelland 8, Canyon 19 (Bi-District Champions)
GAME 2: Pampa 9, Snyder 7 (Bi-District Champions)
GAME 1: Borger 4, Sweetwater 5 (Game 2: Noon, Saturday at Lubbock High, Game 3: 30 minutes following Game 2, if necessary)
GAME 2: Dumas 4, Big Spring 2 (Bi-District Champions)
3A
GAME 1: River Road 14, Slaton 4 GAME 2: River Road 11, Slaton 6 (Bi-District Champions)
2A
GAME 1: West Texas High 0, Seymour 10 (Game 2: Noon, Saturday at Floydada, Game 3: 30 minutes following Game 2, if necessary)
