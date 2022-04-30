Canyon and Randall win Bi-District titles, Lady Sandies lead series over Coronado

CANYON, Texas (KFDA) - The Canyon Lady Eagles and Randall Lady Raiders are moving on the the second round of playoffs after winning their Bi-District Championships. Both Canyon ISD battled to the third game unable to get the two-game sweep.

BI-DISTRICT SCORES

5A

GAME 2: Randall 9, Lubbock Cooper 10, GAME 3: Randall 9, Lubbock Cooper 7 (Bi-District Champions)

GAME 1: Amarillo High 8, Lubbock Coronado 4 (Game 2: Noon, Saturday at Lady Sandies Softball Complex, Game 3: 30 minutes following Game 2, if necessary)

4A

GAME 2: Levelland 2, Canyon 6, GAME 3: Levelland 8, Canyon 19 (Bi-District Champions)

GAME 2: Pampa 9, Snyder 7 (Bi-District Champions)

GAME 1: Borger 4, Sweetwater 5 (Game 2: Noon, Saturday at Lubbock High, Game 3: 30 minutes following Game 2, if necessary)

GAME 2: Dumas 4, Big Spring 2 (Bi-District Champions)

3A

GAME 1: River Road 14, Slaton 4 GAME 2: River Road 11, Slaton 6 (Bi-District Champions)

2A

GAME 1: West Texas High 0, Seymour 10 (Game 2: Noon, Saturday at Floydada, Game 3: 30 minutes following Game 2, if necessary)

2 Run 💣 by Brianna Cloud, some awesome defense in extra innings, and a TEAM win! When u play with all 5 you always come home a winner! #PRIDE ⁦@LadyHarvesterSB⁩ pic.twitter.com/Si7d3xHAia — PAMPA ISD ATHLETICS (@HarvesterPRIDE) April 30, 2022

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.