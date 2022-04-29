Who's Hiring?
Wanted Amarillo man for charges of injury to a child found in Wisconsin

By Tamlyn Cochran
Published: Apr. 29, 2022 at 4:13 PM CDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - A Wisconsin Police Department arrested an Amarillo fugitive today 100 miles from Potter County where he is wanted for crimes against children.

Police Chief Tom Dornbrook of the Village of Campbellsport near Lake Michigan said one of his officers arrested Anthony Delacruz on a tip this morning.

Amarillo Crime Stoppers asked for help finding him in July, 2021 on charges of injury to a child, elderly or disabled parson and abandoning or endangering a child.

