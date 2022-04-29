Tucumcari airport receives $1.3 million for construction of new fuel farms

TUCUMCARI, N.M. (KFDA) - The New Mexico Department of Transportation is awarding the Tucumcari Municipal Airport $1.3 million.

The funds will go toward the construction of new fuel farms at the airport.

These farms will enhance the airport’s ability to dispense and hold more fuel on site.

The funding comes from a larger 10 million dollar fund from New Mexico’s American rescue plan allocations.

