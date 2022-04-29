Who's Hiring?
Quiet Start, Stormy Finish?

Shelden Web Graphic(KFDA)
By Shelden Breshears
Published: Apr. 29, 2022 at 4:11 PM CDT
A windy and warm Friday will in fact set the stage for a slightly cooler Saturday. Strong westerly winds will make way for northerly winds late Friday night with an incoming front, which will likely bring stout gusts as it blows through, however winds will calm afterwards. Overnight lows will drop into the 40s for the first time in a while, but should stay above freezing before warming up into the low to mid-70s Saturday afternoon while we stay dry. Now, Sunday things could change in a big way, we’re looking to see southeast winds funnel higher dew points in ahead of an incoming system that could lead to widespread shower and severe thunderstorm activity, we will continue to monitor it as it develops!

