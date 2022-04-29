Gattis Middle School evacuated due to fire near Clovis, fire now contained
Published: Apr. 29, 2022 at 3:53 PM CDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
CLOVIS, N.M. (KFDA) - The Gattis Middle School was evacuated to Legacy Church due to a fire west of Clovis near Llano Estacado Boulevard.
According to the release, the fire has been contained near north and west of Llano Estacado Boulevard and County Road M.
Three helicopters are providing support to several structures that are on fire at this area.
The fire was caused by a vehicle fire on Llano Estacado.
Llano Estacado west of Martin Luther King, Jr. Boulevard is currently closed to thru traffic.
The public is asked to continue to avoid this area.
