Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Healthcare Heroes
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2022
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Go Local
Advertisement

FIRST ALERT: Possible severe thunderstorms Sunday

By Dave Oliver
Published: Apr. 29, 2022 at 2:01 PM CDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - This weekend will begin on a quiet note tomorrow with beautiful weather to enjoy Saturday.

By Sunday, however, it appears that the atmosphere will be loading up to create an environment that could produce heavy storms and severe weather.

FIRST ALERT: Severe thunderstorms Sunday
FIRST ALERT: Severe thunderstorms Sunday(KFDA)

Moisture will be surging back into our area as an upper level system sweeps in and meets up with the dryline.

By late afternoon Sunday, storms are expected to develop in the western Panhandles and then track east through the Amarillo area by evening.

Although it is still early in the outlook period, it appears that there will be the potential for some of the storms to produce lightning, destructive wind and hail, along with the potential for tornadoes.

FIRST ALERT: Severe thunderstorms Sunday
FIRST ALERT: Severe thunderstorms Sunday(KFDA)

We strongly recommend people to make it a point to stay informed over the weekend as elements come together.

We will be providing updates on television, Facebook, our website, and phone app to help you stay informed and make appropriate plans.

The First Alert Weather Team will be providing frequent updates on the timing, magnitude, and impact associated with this storm so stay tuned for further updates.

Get weather coverage all year long on the NewsChannel 10 Weather App. You can download that here.

You can also watch NewsChannel 10 live on Roku, Amazon Fire and Apple TV 24/7.

Do you have weather photos you want to share with us? Upload them here to be featured on our website and in our apps:

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The scene in Armstrong County near Washburn
1 dead, 1 injured in crash on US 287 near Claude
Anthony Luis Delacruz
Wanted Amarillo man for charges of injury to a child found in Wisconsin
DPS are investigating a crash resulting five people dead, including a 4-year-old in Armstrong...
4-year-old boy including 4 people dead after crash in Armstrong County
Katie Quackenbush
Former Amarillo woman found guilty of reckless endangerment in case of shooting Nashville man

Latest News

VIDEO: Doppler Dave shares some ‘Good News’ for one of our Newschannel 10 First Alert Weather...
50/50 Weekend
Shelden Web Graphic
Quiet Start, Stormy Finish?
VIDEO: FIRST ALERT: Possible severe thunderstorms Sunday
VIDEO: FIRST ALERT: Possible severe thunderstorms Sunday
Adrian's Extended Outlook
Adrian’s Weekend Outlook