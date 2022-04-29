FIRST ALERT: Possible severe thunderstorms Sunday

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - This weekend will begin on a quiet note tomorrow with beautiful weather to enjoy Saturday.

By Sunday, however, it appears that the atmosphere will be loading up to create an environment that could produce heavy storms and severe weather.

FIRST ALERT: Severe thunderstorms Sunday (KFDA)

Moisture will be surging back into our area as an upper level system sweeps in and meets up with the dryline.

By late afternoon Sunday, storms are expected to develop in the western Panhandles and then track east through the Amarillo area by evening.

Although it is still early in the outlook period, it appears that there will be the potential for some of the storms to produce lightning, destructive wind and hail, along with the potential for tornadoes.

We strongly recommend people to make it a point to stay informed over the weekend as elements come together.

The First Alert Weather Team will be providing frequent updates on the timing, magnitude, and impact associated with this storm so stay tuned for further updates.

