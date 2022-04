CIMARRON COUNTY, Okla. (KFDA) - Crews are working on a grass fire near Highway 171 in Cimarron County.

According to officials, north and southbound traffic on US 171 has been restored while fire crews continue to manage a large grass fire. '

Officials ask to reduce speeds if traveling in the area due to low visibility.

Location: 171/ EW33 (Griggs) North and southbound traffic on 171 has been restored while fire crews continue to manage a... Posted by Cimarron County Sheriffs Office on Thursday, April 28, 2022

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.