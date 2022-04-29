Who's Hiring?
Comcast, Charter teaming up to launch joint streaming platform

A Charter Communications van is shown Wednesday, April 1, 2015, in Town and Country, Mo. (AP...
A Charter Communications van is shown Wednesday, April 1, 2015, in Town and Country, Mo. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)(Jeff Roberson | AP)
By CNN staff
Published: Apr. 29, 2022 at 10:03 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
(CNN) - Two of the country’s biggest cable companies are teaming up to create their own streaming product.

Comcast and Charter say they plan to launch a new streaming platform to reach major markets nationwide.

Comcast currently operates through its Xfinity brand while Charter operates Spectrum.

The companies don’t have a name for their new platform yet, but they say it will give customers access to their favorite apps as well as hundreds of hours of free content.

They also plan to create branded streaming devices and smart TVs for the service.

Comcast already has a streaming platform called Flex. It says it will license that platform for use in the joint venture as well as its XClass TVs and Xumo service.

No word on when the companies expect to launch the new streaming product.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

