Cenikor in Amarillo receiving assistance from Texas for opioid addiction

By Tamlyn Cochran
Published: Apr. 29, 2022 at 3:12 PM CDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Cenikor facility will be receiving assistance from the state of Texas to increase the capacity to serve more people who are suffering from an opioid addiction.

“Since the beginning of the pandemic, the State of Texas – Amarillo in particular – has seen an alarming increase of opioid use. Last year, Texas saw a 32.8 percent increase of opioid deaths and a 22 percent increase of people trying to seek treatment,” said Bill Bailey, President and CEO of Cenikor. “The State of Texas has been helpful but Amarillo needs more aid to get a better handle of the problem.”

Cenikor approached the State of Texas to request more access to treatment for the region.

Cenikor was awarded limited funding for one withdrawal management (detox) bed, but with the funding limit, Cenikor has been forced to seek funding elsewhere to support its need to expand necessary services.

“Cenikor has been working closely with Texas Health and Human Services (HHS) and Representative Four Price to ensure that facilities like Cenikor will remain solvent and to continue to serve. We are very appreciative for HHS and Representative Price for their current support and efforts to find additional funding to the community,” added Bill Bailey.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.

