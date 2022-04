AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo SPCA and Raising Cane’s Adoption will be hosting a dog adoption event this Saturday.

The event will be on April 30, from 12:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. at the Raising Cane’s on South Coulter street.

Visitors can both eat and possibly adopt a dog.

