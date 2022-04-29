Who's Hiring?
Amarillo Convention and Visitors Bureau plans events for summer

By Tamlyn Cochran
Published: Apr. 29, 2022 at 5:21 PM CDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Convention and Visitors Bureau is planning many upcoming events for this summer.

Route 66 is a popular attraction along with museum’s and other events that will bring tourism dollars to the city.

The C.V.B. has over two dozens events planned from April through August.

“The Amarillo Convention and Visitors Bureau was excited to bring the local media out to the Texas Route 66 Visitor Center to kick off the season we talked about many exciting events that are coming up to celebrate that throughout the week we have a couple of upcoming events tomorrow is museum day on Saturday you can go to seven different museums and get free entry to any of the museums,” said Hope Stokes, marketing director for Amarillo C.V.B.

