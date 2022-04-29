AC hosting ‘Women in Industry’ for women wanting to learn about technical-career opportunities

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo College will be hosting “Women in Industry” for those wanting to learn about technical-career opportunities long associated with the male gender.

The event will be on Tuesday, May 3 on the East Campus from 10:30 a.m. to noon.

Participants will have a chance for a tour of locations dedicated to careers in machining, instrumentation, aviation, welding, public service, and diesel and automotive technology.

Lunch and a panel discussion featuring representatives of local industry partners will follow.

