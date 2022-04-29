Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Healthcare Heroes
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2022
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Go Local
Advertisement

AC hosting ‘Women in Industry’ for women wanting to learn about technical-career opportunities

By Tamlyn Cochran
Published: Apr. 29, 2022 at 2:55 PM CDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo College will be hosting “Women in Industry” for those wanting to learn about technical-career opportunities long associated with the male gender.

The event will be on Tuesday, May 3 on the East Campus from 10:30 a.m. to noon.

Participants will have a chance for a tour of locations dedicated to careers in machining, instrumentation, aviation, welding, public service, and diesel and automotive technology.

Lunch and a panel discussion featuring representatives of local industry partners will follow.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The scene in Armstrong County near Washburn
1 dead, 1 injured in crash on US 287 near Claude
Anthony Luis Delacruz
Wanted Amarillo man for charges of injury to a child found in Wisconsin
FIRST ALERT: Severe thunderstorms Sunday
FIRST ALERT: Possible severe thunderstorms Sunday
DPS are investigating a crash resulting five people dead, including a 4-year-old in Armstrong...
4-year-old boy including 4 people dead after crash in Armstrong County
Katie Quackenbush
Former Amarillo woman found guilty of reckless endangerment in case of shooting Nashville man

Latest News

50/50 Weekend
The City of Amarillo crews have responded to a wastewater spill at the Hollywood Road...
City of Amarillo crews respond to wastewater spill at Hollywood Road
Llano Estacado fire
Gattis Middle School evacuated due to fire near Clovis, fire now contained
The Amarillo Convention and Visitors Bureau is planning many upcoming events for this summer.
Amarillo Convention and Visitors Bureau plans events for summer
Anthony Luis Delacruz
Wanted Amarillo man for charges of injury to a child found in Wisconsin