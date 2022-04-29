Who's Hiring?
1 dead, 1 injured in crash on US 287 near Claude

By KFDA DIGITAL
Published: Apr. 29, 2022 at 9:17 AM CDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
ARMSTRONG COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - DPS are investigating a crash resulting one person dead and one injured on US 287 near Claude.

According to DPS, at around 6:15 a.m. 61-year-old Craig Hysaw along with a passenger, was traveling eastbound on US 287 in the left lane.

Hysaw traveled into the center median and struck the crossover at County Road (CR) 8.

Upon hitting the crossover, Hysaw went airborne, rotated forward, and rolled over around two times.

They came to rest upright facing east.

Craig Hysaw was pronounced dead on scene.

The passenger was transported to a hospital with serious injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.

The scene in Armstrong County near Washburn
The scene in Armstrong County near Washburn(KFDA)

