Worley represents Amarillo for Team USA in 24th Summer Deaflympics in Brazil

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - One of Amarillo High’s top volleyball players this season on her way to Caxias Do Sul, Brazil this Friday. Brielle Worley is playing for Team USA in the 24th Deaflympics.

The 6-foot-1 outside hitter is the tallest and youngest player on the American roster. USA competes in a tough pool against Turkey, Italy and Poland. Eight total teams are playing for gold. Worley said the team’s connections were good after attending the winter break training camp in Ohio.

”I know our setter hitter connections are great and our serve receive is going to be good, so I think really shutting down the other team is going to be a key component for us,” said Worley. “Our goal is definitely to get gold. The two other best teams are Italy and Turkey, so we’ve watched some of their film. It’s going to be some good competition, but I’m excited. It takes a village to produce this and I’m just so thankful for everyone in Amarillo.”

Worley and Team USA start the Deaflympics against Turkey on May 5 at 2:30 p.m. USA plays in a pool against Turkey, Poland and Italy. The games can be watched via YouTube on XPlay TV.

This coming Fall, Worley will play college ball for the Mean Green in North Texas.

SCHEDULE (CT):

Thursday, May 5 vs. Turkey at 2:30 p.m.

Saturday, May 7 vs. Poland at noon

Monday, May 9 vs. Italy at noon

Thursday, May 10 Quarterfinals TBD

Wednesday, May 11 Semifinals TBD

Friday, May 13 Gold Medal Match at noon

Friday, May 13 Bronze Medal Match at 7 a.m.

