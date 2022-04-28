Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Healthcare Heroes
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2022
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Go Local
Advertisement

Worley represents Amarillo for Team USA in 24th Summer Deaflympics in Brazil

USA vs. Turkey set for May 5 at 2:30 p.m.
One of Amarillo High’s top volleyball players this season on her way to Caxias Do Sul, Brazil...
One of Amarillo High’s top volleyball players this season on her way to Caxias Do Sul, Brazil this Friday. Brielle Worley is playing for Team USA in the 24th Deaflympics.(Source: KFDA)
By Larissa Liska
Published: Apr. 27, 2022 at 11:26 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - One of Amarillo High’s top volleyball players this season on her way to Caxias Do Sul, Brazil this Friday. Brielle Worley is playing for Team USA in the 24th Deaflympics.

The 6-foot-1 outside hitter is the tallest and youngest player on the American roster. USA competes in a tough pool against Turkey, Italy and Poland. Eight total teams are playing for gold. Worley said the team’s connections were good after attending the winter break training camp in Ohio.

”I know our setter hitter connections are great and our serve receive is going to be good, so I think really shutting down the other team is going to be a key component for us,” said Worley. “Our goal is definitely to get gold. The two other best teams are Italy and Turkey, so we’ve watched some of their film. It’s going to be some good competition, but I’m excited. It takes a village to produce this and I’m just so thankful for everyone in Amarillo.”

Worley and Team USA start the Deaflympics against Turkey on May 5 at 2:30 p.m. USA plays in a pool against Turkey, Poland and Italy. The games can be watched via YouTube on XPlay TV.

This coming Fall, Worley will play college ball for the Mean Green in North Texas.

SCHEDULE (CT):

Thursday, May 5 vs. Turkey at 2:30 p.m.

Saturday, May 7 vs. Poland at noon

Monday, May 9 vs. Italy at noon

Thursday, May 10 Quarterfinals TBD

Wednesday, May 11 Semifinals TBD

Friday, May 13 Gold Medal Match at noon

Friday, May 13 Bronze Medal Match at 7 a.m.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Katie Quackenbush
Former Amarillo woman found guilty of reckless endangerment in case of shooting Nashville man
Armstrong County crews working on a crash on Highway 287 and CR-12.
5 dead after head-on crash on US 87 in Armstrong County
DPS are investigating a crash resulting five people dead, including a 4-year-old in Armstrong...
4-year-old boy including 4 people dead after crash in Armstrong County
Joshua Munn, of Melrose, Wis., is charged with entering the U.S. Capitol January 6.
Member of Borger family charged in storming U.S. Capitol accepts plea deal
Hope Christian Montana Heater
Potter County officials search for woman wanted for robbery, burglary of a home

Latest News

The Randall Lady Raiders win a close game one victory over Lubbock Cooper 9-6 in their...
Bi-District softball: Randall wins game one against LBK Cooper, Sunray shuts out first round victory
Amarillo Sod Poodles pitcher Drey Jameson (24) warms up before the game against the Midland...
RHP Drey Jameson called up to Triple-A Reno Aces leaving Sod Poodles
The Pampa Harvesters celebrated college signing day for senior Bryan Alderete who inked his...
West Texas A&M men’s soccer signs Pampa midfielder Bryan Alderete
TPSN Sports Network
Stream baseball, softball and track with TPSN
The Pampa Harvesters celebrated college signing day for senior Bryan Alderete who inked his...
VIDEO: West Texas A&M men’s soccer signs Pampa midfielder Bryan Alderete