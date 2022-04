AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - After some thunderstorms Wednesday night, nice for the rest of the week. Warm temperatures for the rest of the work week before a cold front arrives heading into the weekend. Highs near 90 until Saturday when we see 70s. The next weather maker looks to come through on Sunday with an increasing chance of showers and thunderstorms.

