Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Healthcare Heroes
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2022
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Go Local
Advertisement

United Way Day of Giving to assist with 20 non-profit projects in Amarillo and Community

(United Way of Amarillo & Canyon)
By KFDA DIGITAL
Published: Apr. 28, 2022 at 10:21 AM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - United Way volunteers will work on 20 projects throughout the community for the United Way Day of Giving Friday.

Activities start at 8:15 a.m. when volunteers will be assigned projects.

The community-wide event includes volunteer activities like building ramps, painting, and making blankets for vets and chemotherapy departments in Amarillo and Canyon.

Tomorrow is the BIG Day! Tomorrow is Day of Caring! Over 250 volunteers and sponsors will come together for a day of...

Posted by United Way of Amarillo & Canyon on Thursday, April 28, 2022

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Katie Quackenbush
Former Amarillo woman found guilty of reckless endangerment in case of shooting Nashville man
Armstrong County crews working on a crash on Highway 287 and CR-12.
5 dead after head-on crash on US 87 in Armstrong County
DPS are investigating a crash resulting five people dead, including a 4-year-old in Armstrong...
4-year-old boy including 4 people dead after crash in Armstrong County
Joshua Munn, of Melrose, Wis., is charged with entering the U.S. Capitol January 6.
Member of Borger family charged in storming U.S. Capitol accepts plea deal
Hope Christian Montana Heater
Potter County officials search for woman wanted for robbery, burglary of a home

Latest News

The scene in Armstrong County near Washburn
1 dead, another injured in wreck near Washburn
Gracie's Project Good News
GOOD NEWS: Doppler Dave shares a story how a business supports Gracie’s Project
Warmer Friday, Cooler Saturday
Crews are working on a grass fire near Highway 171 in Cimarron County.
Crews working on grass fire near Highway 171 in Cimarron County
DPS are investigating a crash resulting five people dead, including a 4-year-old in Armstrong...
4-year-old boy including 4 people dead after crash in Armstrong County