United Way Day of Giving to assist with 20 non-profit projects in Amarillo and Community
Published: Apr. 28, 2022 at 10:21 AM CDT
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - United Way volunteers will work on 20 projects throughout the community for the United Way Day of Giving Friday.
Activities start at 8:15 a.m. when volunteers will be assigned projects.
The community-wide event includes volunteer activities like building ramps, painting, and making blankets for vets and chemotherapy departments in Amarillo and Canyon.
