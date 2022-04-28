United Way Day of Giving to assist with 20 non-profit projects in Amarillo and Community

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - United Way volunteers will work on 20 projects throughout the community for the United Way Day of Giving Friday.

Activities start at 8:15 a.m. when volunteers will be assigned projects.

The community-wide event includes volunteer activities like building ramps, painting, and making blankets for vets and chemotherapy departments in Amarillo and Canyon.

Tomorrow is the BIG Day! Tomorrow is Day of Caring! Over 250 volunteers and sponsors will come together for a day of... Posted by United Way of Amarillo & Canyon on Thursday, April 28, 2022

