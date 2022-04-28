Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Healthcare Heroes
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2022
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Go Local
Advertisement

United Supermarket donates 4,800 pounds of apples to High Plains Food Bank

By Tamlyn Cochran
Published: Apr. 28, 2022 at 6:05 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo United Supermarket chains is donating 48 hundred pounds of apples to the High Plains Food Ban for the ‘Take a Bite Out of Hunger’ Program.

The program is in its 12th year and it helps give nutritious food to the under served.

It’s a two state undertaking that has been a regional success to Take a Bite Out of Hunger.

“Over the past week we had 50 thousand pounds donated between Texas and New Mexico and these apples you see here are 48 hundred pounds for the High Plains Food Bank that we are proud to give,” said Dale Mccutchen, United Supermarket assistant director.

United, is joined by Market Street Grocery and Amigos to make this huge donation happen.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The scene in Armstrong County near Washburn
1 dead, 1 injured in crash on US 287 near Claude
Anthony Luis Delacruz
Wanted Amarillo man for charges of injury to a child found in Wisconsin
FIRST ALERT: Severe thunderstorms Sunday
FIRST ALERT: Possible severe thunderstorms Sunday
DPS are investigating a crash resulting five people dead, including a 4-year-old in Armstrong...
4-year-old boy including 4 people dead after crash in Armstrong County
Katie Quackenbush
Former Amarillo woman found guilty of reckless endangerment in case of shooting Nashville man

Latest News

50/50 Weekend
The City of Amarillo crews have responded to a wastewater spill at the Hollywood Road...
City of Amarillo crews respond to wastewater spill at Hollywood Road
Llano Estacado fire
Gattis Middle School evacuated due to fire near Clovis, fire now contained
The Amarillo Convention and Visitors Bureau is planning many upcoming events for this summer.
Amarillo Convention and Visitors Bureau plans events for summer
Anthony Luis Delacruz
Wanted Amarillo man for charges of injury to a child found in Wisconsin