United Supermarket donates 4,800 pounds of apples to High Plains Food Bank

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo United Supermarket chains is donating 48 hundred pounds of apples to the High Plains Food Ban for the ‘Take a Bite Out of Hunger’ Program.

The program is in its 12th year and it helps give nutritious food to the under served.

It’s a two state undertaking that has been a regional success to Take a Bite Out of Hunger.

“Over the past week we had 50 thousand pounds donated between Texas and New Mexico and these apples you see here are 48 hundred pounds for the High Plains Food Bank that we are proud to give,” said Dale Mccutchen, United Supermarket assistant director.

United, is joined by Market Street Grocery and Amigos to make this huge donation happen.

