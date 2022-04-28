Who's Hiring?
Thursday’s Forecast: Sunny and hot with critical fire danger

By Adrian Campa
Published: Apr. 28, 2022 at 4:03 AM CDT
Highs this afternoon will be well above average into the upper 80s and low 90s with mostly sunny skies. Winds will be breezy from the SW at 10-20mph with gusts of 30+mph. The SW winds will bring in dry air which will allow for relative humidity values to drop into the single digits and teens which will result in critical fire danger for the area. No burning! Good news is this weekend will see rain chances will ramp up!

