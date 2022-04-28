SCAM ALERT: Scammer claiming to be a Randall County Deputy
Published: Apr. 28, 2022 at 5:47 PM CDT
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Randall County Sheriff’s Office are warning residents about a scammer claiming to be a Randall County Deputy calling for an active warrant for an arrest.
The officials had a visitor who was “concerned about an active warrant for their arrest due to a phone call from a Randall County deputy.”
If something like this has happened to you, call the Randall County Sheriff’s Office or use the Active Warrant Search on their website.
