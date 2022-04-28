SCAM ALERT: Scammer claiming to be a Randall County Deputy

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Randall County Sheriff’s Office are warning residents about a scammer claiming to be a Randall County Deputy calling for an active warrant for an arrest.

The officials had a visitor who was “concerned about an active warrant for their arrest due to a phone call from a Randall County deputy.”

If something like this has happened to you, call the Randall County Sheriff’s Office or use the Active Warrant Search on their website.

Prank: Unknown Caller Claiming Active Warrant Randall County Sheriff’s Office had a visitor today who was concerned... Posted by Randall County Sheriff's Office on Thursday, April 28, 2022

