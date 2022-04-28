Potter County officials search for woman wanted for robbery, burglary of a home
Published: Apr. 28, 2022 at 8:59 AM CDT
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Potter County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a woman wanted for aggravated robbery and burglary of a habitation.
Officials identified the woman as 23-year-old Hope Christian Montana Heater.
Hope is five-feet-two-inches tall, weighs 105 pounds and has brown eyes and hair.
Those with information on her location are asked to call Amarillo Crime Stoppers at 806-374-4400.
If your anonymous tip leads to an arrest, you could earn a reward of $300.
