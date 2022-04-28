Member of Borger family charged in storming U.S. Capitol accepts plea deal

BORGER, Texas (KFDA) - One of five Borger family members facing charges of participating in the January 6 uprising in Washington D.C. accepted a plea deal today.

Federal court papers show Joshua Munn pleaded guilty to one of four charges he was facing.

Sentencing for the charge of parading, demonstrating or picketing in a capitol building is scheduled for August 18. He faces a maximum sentence of six months in prison and a $500 fine.

“There was one thing that I will say, we may have broken a couple of windows to get in but when there was no one allowed to damage break or steal anything in the Capitol building,” said Joshua Munn in a Facebook post.

He remains free without bond.

Kristi, Thomas, Dawn and Kayli Munn still face similar charges.

