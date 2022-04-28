Who's Hiring?
Maverick Boys and Girls presented National Award in Chicago

By Tamlyn Cochran
Published: Apr. 27, 2022 at 10:06 PM CDT
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Maverick Boys and Girls Club celebrated winning a National Award today.

Mayor Ginger Nelson has accepted an invitation to fly to Chicago to receive the Hometown Hero Award from the National Boys and Girls Club of America Organization.

The Maverick was one out of seven clubs to remain open during the pandemic serving children of essential workers.

“Before the pandemic we were serving the kids and when the pandemic came we started serving families. Kids started telling us things were going on in the home and everyone just kind of jumped in to see where they could help,” said

The Maverick continued to grow through the pandemic and even opened an additional after school site at Bivins Elementary that is currently serving 50 students daily.

The Maverick formed a partnership with Tyson Foods to stay open until 1:00 a.m. to accommodate the parents that work the b shift out at Tyson, a food processing company.

