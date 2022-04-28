Who's Hiring?
Man convicted of killing 8-year-old girl set to be executed next month

Virgil Delano Presnell Jr. is set to be executed on May 17 at Georgia's state prison in Jackson.
Virgil Delano Presnell Jr. is set to be executed on May 17 at Georgia's state prison in Jackson.(Georgia Department of Corrections)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 28, 2022 at 8:38 AM CDT
ATLANTA (AP) — A Georgia man convicted of killing an 8-year-old girl and raping a 10-year-old girl more than 45 years ago is scheduled to be executed next month.

Georgia Department of Corrections Commissioner Timothy Ward announced Wednesday that Virgil Delano Presnell Jr. is set to be executed on May 17 at the state prison in Jackson.

Presnell, who’s 68, is accused of abducting and attacking the two girls as they walked home from school on May 4, 1976. He was convicted in August 1976 on charges including malice murder, kidnapping and rape and was sentenced to death.

His death sentence was overturned in 1992 but was reinstated in March 1999.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

