Life-Saving Award: Officer recognized for saving teen suffering cardiac arrest at school

By Jordan Gartner
Published: Apr. 27, 2022 at 9:14 PM CDT
HASTINGS, Neb. (Gray News) - Police in Nebraska are honoring an officer for her life-saving actions when she helped save a teen who went into cardiac arrest.

The Hastings Police Department said Officer Emily Ostdiek jumped into action when she noticed an unresponsive student in the cafeteria at Hastings High School on March 14.

Ostdiek said she followed her training and applied an automated external defibrillator to the 15-year-old student. She delivered a shock to the student before medical assistance arrived.

The student was then transported to Mary Lanning Hospital and taken by helicopter to the Children’s Hospital.

Authorities said medical personnel found that the student was in cardiac arrest and the AED shock saved the 15-year-old’s life.

On Wednesday, Ostdiek earned the Hastings Police Department’s Live Saving Award for her heroic actions and saving a life.

Hastings police said if it was not for her response or actions, the situation could have had a tragic outcome.

