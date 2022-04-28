Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Healthcare Heroes
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2022
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Go Local
Advertisement

‘Hometown boy done good’ – a South Georgia trailblazer is leading the Pentagon at a turbulent time

Secretary Lloyd Austin, a Georgia native, now leads as the Secretary of Defense.
By Peter Zampa
Published: Apr. 28, 2022 at 9:31 AM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - Secretary Lloyd Austin grew up in Thomasville, Georgia before making his way to West Point. He rose through the ranks while on active duty, becoming a four-star general, and now as a civilian occupies the highest role at the Pentagon as Secretary of Defense. Rep. Sanford Bishop (D-Ga.) is proud to have him in this role.

“Hometown boy done good,” said Bishop.

Bishop is an Army veteran himself. He said having someone like Austin at the helm of U.S. armed forces, once the Commander of U.S. forces in Iraq then Commander of Central Command, gives confidence to the troops.

“It makes the soldier and our troops committed to the fact that they’re willing to follow the Commander in Chief, willing to follow the leaders,” said Bishop.

The Thomasville High School graduate has faced numerous tests during his first year as the civilian leader of the U.S. military. Austin received many questions about the withdrawal from Afghanistan last summer, including how 13 service members lost their lives to a suicide bomb at the Kabul airport.

Now, he faces questions about how much the U.S. military can support Ukraine against Russian aggression. Bishop thinks Austin and the administration are handling it well.

“President Biden and his security team, including Secretary Austin, have done a tremendous job unifying our NATO allies and the world,” said Bishop.

Bishop said he has worked with Austin throughout the years on different causes, including helping families of veterans. Bishop thinks it is in the DNA of his district to serve.

“Our core values: God, country, work, and family. And of course, country is patriotism,” said Bishop.

Bishop notes that Thomasville is rich in U.S. military history. Henry Flipper, the first black graduate of West Point in 1977, is also a native of Thomasville. Last year, Lloyd Austin made history when he became the first black Secretary of Defense.

Copyright 2022 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Katie Quackenbush
Former Amarillo woman found guilty of reckless endangerment in case of shooting Nashville man
Armstrong County crews working on a crash on Highway 287 and CR-12.
5 dead after head-on crash on US 87 in Armstrong County
DPS are investigating a crash resulting five people dead, including a 4-year-old in Armstrong...
4-year-old boy including 4 people dead after crash in Armstrong County
Joshua Munn, of Melrose, Wis., is charged with entering the U.S. Capitol January 6.
Member of Borger family charged in storming U.S. Capitol accepts plea deal
Hope Christian Montana Heater
Potter County officials search for woman wanted for robbery, burglary of a home

Latest News

Early voting has started and there are a couple different things you may see on the ballot.
‘Early voting has started’: Information provided about upcoming Panhandle May 7 election ballot
VIDEO: Congressman Ronny Jackson office available at Hereford and Shamrock this week
VIDEO: Congressman Ronny Jackson office available at Hereford and Shamrock this week
Early voting will be starting on Tuesday for the Two State Constitutional Amendments and four...
Early voting starts Monday for May ballot on AISD Bond proposals
Members of Woman Voters have begun distributing 10,000 copies of its nonpartisan Voters Guide...
League of Women Voters sending out Voters Guide for May 7 election this week
The political action committee against the $285 million in Amarillo school bonds has far less...
Election finance reports show supporters of Amarillo school bonds have more funds than those against