AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Local vendors will showcase their products at Gardenfest on Saturday.

The event will be at 8:30 a.m. at the Amarillo Botanical Gardens.

Geraniums will be on sale for $15 each and will be available until sold out.

Amarillo Botanical Gardens will also hold a garage sale, so they encourage visitors to show up early.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.